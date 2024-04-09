Gold Price In India increases by Rs 1400 for 24 Carat, 22 Carat On April 9

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 8th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 71,280 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 65,290 in India. The rate of gold in India has increased by Rs 1400 in the last 24 hours.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has recorded drop in price in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 68,020
|Rs 62,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has remained same in India in the last 24 hours. On April 9, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 81,500 per kilogram. The rate of silver increased by Rs 2400 in the last 24 hours.