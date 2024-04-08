Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan can be really handy if you run out of your mobile data

Vodafone Idea is one of the major telecom service providers in India in the private segment. If you are someone who uses Vodafone Idea for your mobile network and is a heavy data user, you can opt for for the Rs 49 plan. Users should keep it in mind that this plan could only be applicable if they have a base prepaid plan.

The Rs 49 prepaid plan was initially introduced by Airtel and Jio followed the footsteps. Later on the idea was followed by Vodafone Idea. If you are someone who needs a plan for a short validity, the Rs 49 plan can be an ideal one for you.

Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan lapses at 11:59 PM of a particular day. This means that you should finish your pending work by the end of the day. The plan offers 20GB data till 11:59 PM of a particular day. The amount of data that we receive in this plan is similar to that offered by Airtel as well as Jio.

This plan can be opted for those who are planning for a movie night through mobile date. If you are in the middle of a movie and the date pack expires, you can happily opt for this plan. Similarly, if you are a gamer and suddenly run out of the data, you can opt for this plan.

Well, this is the season of IPL and you will hate yourself if you miss you favourite team’s game. If you are streaming a game on your laptop, you will definitely need this Rs 49 plan.

(Note: Users should check the plan details before recharging the plan.)

