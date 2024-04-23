Gold price in India decreases for 24 and 22 carat on April 23

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On April 23rd, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,690 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 67,550 in India.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 73,690, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,550.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,840 Rs 67,700 Mumbai Rs 73,690 Rs 67,550 Chennai Rs 74,670 Rs 68,450 Kolkata Rs 73,690 Rs 67,550 Hyderabad Rs 73,690 Rs 67,550 Bangalore Rs 73,690 Rs 67,550 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,690 Rs 67,550

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On April 23, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 89,000 per kilogram.