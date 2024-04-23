Gold price in India decreases for 24 and 22 carat on April 23
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On April 23rd, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,690 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 67,550 in India.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 73,690, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,550.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,840
|Rs 67,700
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,690
|Rs 67,550
|Chennai
|Rs 74,670
|Rs 68,450
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,690
|Rs 67,550
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,690
|Rs 67,550
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,690
|Rs 67,550
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,690
|Rs 67,550
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On April 23, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 89,000 per kilogram.