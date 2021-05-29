Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price today bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has decreased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,690 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,850 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Friday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,700 per 10 grams for 22 Carat. On the other hand the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,860 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price of gold has decreased by Rs 10 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, the overall price of gold in the country has decreased to Rs 46,480 for 22 Carat gold per 10 grams. Whereas, Rs 47,480 for 24 Carat per 24 grams of gold.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

