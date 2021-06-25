Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in Bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Gold Silver Reports

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has decreased in capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday in the last 24 hours.

The price for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,000 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,000 for 10 grams in the capital city.

While on Thursday, the price for 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 44,100 and the price for 24 Carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,110.

The gold price has decreased by Rs 100 for 22 Carat gold and by Rs 110 for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has continued to decrease today also in Bhubaneswar. It has been recorded at Rs 731 per 10 grams.

Gold price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
