Gold price 6th July: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Today (6th July, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,630 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,710 in India.

Business
By Pratyay 0
Gold price in India
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 6 (Thursday), the prices have increased by Rs 110 in India.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150 in India.

Must Read

Union Min R K Singh stresses on making India a hub of green…

Sensex drops over 100 points to open at 65,452, Nifty nears…

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check…

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 59,220 Rs 54,300
Mumbai Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150
Chennai Rs 59,560 Rs 54,600
Kolkata Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150
Hyderabad Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150
Bangalore Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same in lat 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,060, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150.

You might also like
Business

Gold price on July 5, 2023: 22/24 carat gold rate increases in India

Business

Bharat 6G alliance launched as India acquires 200 6G patents

Business

Petrol and diesel prices remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check updated rates

Business

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases on July 4

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans