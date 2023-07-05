Gold price 6th July: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat
Today (6th July, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,630 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,710 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 6 (Thursday), the prices have increased by Rs 110 in India.
Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 59,220
|Rs 54,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 59,060
|Rs 54,150
|Chennai
|Rs 59,560
|Rs 54,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 59,060
|Rs 54,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 59,060
|Rs 54,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 59,060
|Rs 54,150
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 59,060
|Rs 54,150
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same in lat 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,060, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150.