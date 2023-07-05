Gold price 6th July: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 6 (Thursday), the prices have increased by Rs 110 in India.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 59,220 Rs 54,300 Mumbai Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150 Chennai Rs 59,560 Rs 54,600 Kolkata Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150 Hyderabad Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150 Bangalore Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150 Visakhapatnam Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same in lat 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,060, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150.