Gold price 19th July: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat
Today (19th July, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 6 (Thursday), the prices have increased by Rs 170 in India.
Today 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,440 while 22 carats (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 60,130
|Rs 55,130
|Mumbai
|Rs 60,100
|Rs 55,100
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 60,100
|Rs 55,100
|Hyderabad
|Rs 60,100
|Rs 55,100
|Bangalore
|Rs 60,100
|Rs 55,100
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 60,100
|Rs 55,100
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,100, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,100.