Gold price 19th July: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on July 6 (Thursday), the prices have increased by Rs 170 in India.

Today 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,440 while 22 carats (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,130 Rs 55,130 Mumbai Rs 60,100 Rs 55,100 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 60,100 Rs 55,100 Hyderabad Rs 60,100 Rs 55,100 Bangalore Rs 60,100 Rs 55,100 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,100 Rs 55,100

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,100, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,100.