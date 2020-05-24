GoAir to resume operations in phased manner

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Saturday said it will start accepting ticket booking from May 25 onwards after receiving clarity on states’ flight acceptance and quarantine norms.

Accordingly, the company has received a modified flight schedule based on one-third of its pre-covid approved summer 2020 network.

“This is in line with the calibrated ramp-up capacity allocation policy outlined by the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the airline said in a statement.

“GoAir is ready and prepared to resume safe operations after the two-month lockdown.”

According to the company, it awaits clarity on the readiness of the respective states and their airports with regard to acceptance of flights, or the conditions applicable to passengers entering the respective states.

“Without clarity on these conditions, GoAir does not wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post May 25 which they may book, that will not be permitted to operate to the respective states or may have conditions for arriving passengers of which they may be unaware,” the statement said.

“On receiving clarity GoAir will open its site for bookings post the 25th of May up to the 31st of May as and when & where appropriate.”

Besides, GoAir said that it has already been on sale for its entire network of flights commencing June 1 and appreciates the initial customer response which has been very positive.