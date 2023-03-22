Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Get free Netflix, Prime subscription with Rs 1499 Jio Fiber plan

The JioFiber Rs 1499 plan gives free access to more than 15 OTT platforms including Netflix and more. With this you can watch latest movies.

Netflix & Amazon Prime under govt regulation
If you are a JioFiber customer and an avid movie watcher and use Netflix for your movie binge nights then you need to check this out. Jio Fiber has a recharge plan that offers data, calling along with OTT benefits. The plan we are talking about is the JioFiber Rs 1499 plan.

The JioFiber Rs 1499 plan lets you watch the latest movies, and series for free with access to more than 15 OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more.

Let’s know more about the benefits of the JioFiber plan.

JioFiber Rs 1499 plan

The Rs 1499 plan we are talking about is a prepaid plan of JioFiber. The plan offers unlimited 300mbps internet speed along with voice calling facility. With this high speed and unlimited internet users can surf on the web without any worries. The plan has a validity of 30 days.

The telecom operators do not offer such benefits. Apart from this, the plan also comes with other benefits.

In addition to the unlimited voice calling and internet facility, the plan also gives free OTT subscription to about 17 platforms, including platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hotstar and Voot Select.

You can save a lot of money by recharging this plan. By using this recharge plan, you can easily enjoy Netflix without spending money. Generally, the Netflix subscription for a month costs Rs 199 while the Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar monthly subscription fee is Rs 149.

