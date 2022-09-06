Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale: Check deals and offers on Nothing Phone (1), other smartphones

Online commerce platform Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Billion Days sale. The e-tailer has started teasing the sale on its website and mobile platform. The sale will likely start during the upcoming festival season in the country. As part of the sale, Flipkart will offer deals, discounts, and offers of almost all products across categories.

However, the e-commerce platform has not mentioned the exact date of the Big Billion Days 2022 sale yet. It is likely to announce the sale dates in the coming days.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale

Flipkart has started teasing about the offers and discounts that will be offered during the Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce company will offers 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer discounts to their customers.

During the sale, the e-retailor will offer up to 80% off on electronics and accessories including headphones, smartphones, wireless earphones, TV and more. For example, Air Conditioners will retail with up to 50% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.

The Big Billion Days 2022 sale will also offer discounts and deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Poco and other brands. The smartphones that are likely to get discounts are Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Vivo V25 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and more.

As per the Flipkart web page, buyers will get up to Rs 20,000 exchange discount on Oppo Reno 8 Pro. There will be an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,000 on Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Samsung’s flagship phone- Galaxy S22 Plus 5G will be available at an exchange discount of up to Rs 22,000.

We can also expect new smartphone launches during the sale. So far, the company has revealed only two names of the smartphones that are launching- Realme C33 and Poco M5. The Poco phone will go on its first sale on September 13. It carries a price tag of Rs 10,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 will give discounts of up to 40% on gaming laptops. Similarly, printers and monitors will be available with up to 80% off in the sale.

Apart from these offers, Big Billion Days sale will give discounts on home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle products, fashion, beauty, food, toys, furniture items, and more.

Now that Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days 2022 sale, it is likely that the rival Amazon may also announce its Great Indian Festival sale soon. Both the sales usually run simultaneously.