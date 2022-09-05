Apple iPhone 14 could be cheaper than iPhone 13!

Apple iPhone 14 is all set to launch on September 7. The anticipation regarding the upcoming device is sky high. Many iPhone enthusiasts are waiting eagerly for the latest iPhone offering. Now, a new report has added to their excitement as it has revealed that the iPhone 14 could price could be cheaper than the iPhone 13.

However, it is against the general trend of Apple. According to reports, the regular iPhone 14 could be priced lower than expected. It is expected that iPhone 14’s base model could cost less than the iPhone 13.

Why iPhone 14 might be cheaper than iPhone 13

The upcoming iPhone 14 series will include iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to a report by market intelligence company TrendForce, the starting price of the iPhone 14 could be around Rs 60,000.

As per the report. the 128GB variant of the basic iPhone 14 $750 (around Rs 59,600). In comparison, the 128GB variant of the regular iPhone 13 has a starting price of $799 (around Rs 63,600). The higher variant of the iPhone 14 could come with a price tag of $799.

The report suggested that the iPhone 14 Max could cost at least $100 more than the iPhone 14. This still makes the Max variant $50 cheaper than other predictions.

Many reports have suggested that Apple is ditching the mini model with the iPhone 14 series and is planning to introduce a Max variant with a bigger screen. As the iPhone mini used to be the most affordable in the lineup, we expect the company to make changes in the pricing, and now the regular model would be the most affordable.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max expected prices

The report has also added that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants could come with a price tag of $1,050 (around Rs 83,500) and $1,150 (around Rs 91,400), respectively.

If the report are to be believed then the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could cost $50 more than the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. However, these are still $50 cheaper than other estimates.

Apple’s next major launch event ‘Far Out’ will be hosted on September 7.

(Source: 9to5Mac)