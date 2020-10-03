Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to start from Oct 16, 6 days of deals and offers

Bengaluru: Kicking off the festive season, Flipkart on Saturday announced its flagship, six-day ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale that will start from October 16 till October 21 with some cool offers across categories to further lift the consumer sentiments in the ongoing pandemic.

Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale one day early on October 15.

The ecommerce marketplace has on boarded over 50,000 kiranas to bring festive cheer to consumers across 850 cities, the company said in a statement.

“This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO – Flipkart Group.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will offer a 10 per cent instant discount for its debit and credit Card users during the six-day sale.

Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards.

Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI.

“Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later continue to bring credit access to consumers,” the company said.

Exciting deals across top categories such as mobile, TVs and appliances, electronics & accessories, fashion, beauty, food, toys, baby care, home & kitchen, furniture, grocery and Flipkart’s private brands are being offered by the lakhs of sellers and Flipkart Samarth artisans, weavers, handicraft makers, and other under-served communities.

This year, the sale event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand.

“Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season,” Krishnamurthy said.

Flipkart said it is working with celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sudeep Kiccha and Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in creative avatars as they engage with the event.

