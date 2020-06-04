Equity indices
Equity indices trade flat after 6 days of gains

By IANS

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat note on Thursday after a six-day rally.

At 10.42 a.m., Sensex was trading at 34,171.03, higher by 61.49 points or 0.18 per cent from the previous close of 34,109.54.

It opened at 34,072.50 and has so far touched a high of 34,310.14 and a low of 33,974.75 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 10,086.85, higher by 25.30 points or 0.25 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers so far on the Sensex were Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical and Bharti Airtel and the major losers were Titan Company, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

