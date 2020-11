Diesel And Petrol Price Rises Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices rise again in smart city Bhubaneswar today.

On Thursday, petrol price recorded Rs ₹ 82.31 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.99 per litre.

As on Wednesday petrol recorded Rs 82.02 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.59 per litre.