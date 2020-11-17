Gold price in Bhubaneswar
Check Todays Gold Price For 22 Carat And 24 Carat In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold price remains stable in capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today the yellow metal’s price was recorded Rs 47,710 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 52,040.

The price of the gold on Monday was recorded at Rs 47,700 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 52,060 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

While Silver rates was recorded at Rs 63,610 per kg in Bhubaneswar, today.

