Check Prices Of Gold In Bhubaneswar On The Day Of Ganesh Puja

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in Bhubaneswar on the auspicious day of ganesh puja. The price of 24 carat of gold recorded a fall while price of 22 carat of gold remained same.

On Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,270 and Rs 50,850 respectively.

As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 55,470 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,850.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,810 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: