Check Prices Of Gold In Bhubaneswar On The Day Of Ganesh Puja

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in Bhubaneswar on the auspicious day of ganesh puja. The price of 24 carat of gold recorded a fall while price of 22 carat of gold remained same.

On Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,270 and Rs 50,850 respectively.

As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs 55,470 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,850.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,810 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,990 Rs 50,990
New Delhi Rs 55,960 Rs 51,310
Chennai Rs 55,470 Rs 50,850
Kolkata Rs 55,250 Rs 52,530

 

