Check Prices Of Gold In Bhubaneswar On The Day Of Ganesh Puja
Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in Bhubaneswar on the auspicious day of ganesh puja. The price of 24 carat of gold recorded a fall while price of 22 carat of gold remained same.
On Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,270 and Rs 50,850 respectively.
As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 55,470 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,850.
On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,810 per 1 kg.
Today’s gold price In various cities of India:
|Name of the city
|Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams)
|Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
|Mumbai
|Rs 51,990
|Rs 50,990
|New Delhi
|Rs 55,960
|Rs 51,310
|Chennai
|Rs 55,470
|Rs 50,850
|Kolkata
|Rs 55,250
|Rs 52,530