Check Gold Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal witnessed minor changes in last 24 hours in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

On Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,660 and Rs 51,010 respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,650 and Rs 51,000 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 68,010 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: