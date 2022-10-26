BYJU’s firing fear: Employees in Kerala approach Labour Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Edtech unicorn BYJU’s courted further controversy on Tuesday with its employees in Thiruvananthapuram claiming around 170 of them are being forced to resign from the company.

The matter, raised on social media by Technopark Today, an IT professionals community portal, was escalated by IT welfare organisation ‘Prathidhwani’ to Kerala Labour Minister C. Sivankutty. Employees and Prathidhwani representatives also met the minister on Tuesday.

Apart from ensuring that BYJU’s does not force employees to resign, they demanded a revision of the company’s exit policy for its employees.

Along with ensuring payment of their October 2022 salary on November 1, employees are demanding a one-time settlement of three months’ salary, earned leave encashment, and full-settlement of variable pay.

According to the employees in Thiruvananthapuram numbering around 170, Byju’s, with its office located in the Technopark, is planning to wind up its operations in the state headquarters.

Sivankutty, in a Facebook post, said: “The employees of BYJU’s app from Technopark Thiruvananthapuram had come to see me. The employees have many grievances, including job loss. The Labour Department will conduct a serious investigation in this regard.”

With losses of Rs 4,500 crore reported in FY21, BYJU’s has been facing tough times in recent times. The company had recently announced cost-cutting measures including paring down manpower.