BSNL Rs 151 Prepaid plan brings new benefits for its users; Check plan details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the plan benefits for its Rs 151 prepaid plan. This Prepaid plan offered by the company is basically a data booster and quite suitable for those who are working from home or are heavy mobile internet users. The telecom service provider has increased the validity of the plan and now it is 30 days.

The BSNL 151 prepaid plan was introduced way back in 2020 and used to come with 30 days validity. However, in 2022 the plan validity was reduced to 28 days. Now BSNL has increased the plan validity back to 30 days.

BSNL Rs 155 plan offers 40GB of data to users for 30 days. However, it does not offer any other benefits like call, SMS or OTT subscription. This means that users should have a base plan. This plan will be an add on for the base plan.

This change in the plan is reflected in Tamil Nadu circle. Other circle might have the plan validity for 28 days (which is same as earlier). Interested buyers are advised to check the plan on the BSNL official website or the app before recharging.

Also Read: Apple IPhone 15 Gets Massive Discount During Republic Day Sale On Flipkart