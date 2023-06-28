BSNL Prepaid: Data Vouchers under Rs 100 that can be really helpful

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is quite reliable when it comes to connectivity across urban and rural areas. The telecom service provider offers some data vouchers that are quite practical and can be helpful when you are on a budget. We have taken into consideration some data vouchers that you can opt if you do not plan a big recharge.

STV 97

This plan offers unlimited local/STD/roaming calls across India (incl. Mumbai and Delhi). Users also get unlimited data. The speed drops to 40kbps after 2GB/day. Additionally, the users get a subscription to Lokdhun content. The validity of the plan is 15 days.

DataTsunami 98

The plan offers 2GB of data per day and a subscription to EROS NOW entertainment services for 22 days.

STV 94

This plan offers 200 minutes local/national across India. Users also get 3GB data too. The validity of the plan is 30 days.

(NB: We have considered plans under Rs 100 due to affordability reasons.)