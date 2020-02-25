BSNL announces cheapest data plans for its pre-paid customers: check here

New Delhi: BSNL has rolled out cheapest data plans for its pre-paid customers. A new data plan of 318 rupees comes with a validity of 84 days. The initial rollout of the plan is in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, but will soon be available in other parts of the country.

At present BSNL has the some popular data plans of 7, 548, 998 rupees respectively. The 7 plan is valid for a day and provides 1 GB data. The 548 plan is valid for 90 days and provides 5 GB daily data. The 998 plan is valid for 240 days and proves with a daily 2 GB data.

The other popular plan is 187 plan with a validity of 28 days and provides 3 GB daily data. Additional 250 minutes is provided daily for calling purposes.

Users will be delighted to know about the plans as BSNL has one of the oldest customer bases in the telecom sector.