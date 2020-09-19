New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to start on September 19 at 7.30 PM. The first match will be held between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings tonight. IPL 2020 is going to be live broadcasted across the world in the Disney + Hotstar app.

Even if the IPL fans can’t watch the match in the stadium, they can watch it live on the Disney + Hotstar app. However, to watch the live match you must have the subscription to Disney + Hotstar app and enough data pack to watch the match till last.

Here are some of the most affordable data packs which offer great data and subscription to Disney + Hotstar app in a single pack. Indian’s most popular network Jio offers two such data plans and Airtel also offers two. Details are given below.

Jio’s 401 rupee plan

IPL lovers can buy Jio’s Rs.401 plan to watch Live broadcast of the match. Jio offers a huge 3 GB data per day with unlimited calling on Jio’s network with 1,000 minutes of calling to other networks with 28 days validity. It also provides a free Disney + Hotstar subscription for a whole year along with other Jio apps.

Jio’s Rs 598 plan

With this plan, all IPL lovers can watch the live matches for the whole season. In this pack users will get 2GB high speed data per day with unlimited voice calls to all other networks. This plan also offers one year free Disney + Hotstar subscription. Validity of this pack is for 56 days.

Airtel’s Rs 599 plan

This plan of airtel offers 2 GB high speed daily data with unlimited calling to all networks for 56 days at Rs 599. This plan further includes free subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP for one year and free access to all Airtel Extreme Premium services.

Airtel’s Rs 448 plan

This plan can prove to be a better option for the IPL enthusiasts. In this plan, users will get 3GB high speed internet data daily with one year free Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription with 28 days validity. Apart from this, it also includes unlimited voice calls.