Volvo XC40 Recharge: First luxury EV by Volvo gets launched in India

Volvo has launched its first luxury car in its EV segment- Volvo XC40 Recharge in India. The Volvo XC 40 Recharge is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh and offers a range of 418km on a full charge. The Volvo XC 40 petrol variant that is already available in India weighs around 400kg lighter and costs Rs 11.40 lakh less than its electric variant.

The details about the Volvo XC40 are mentioned below in details

Battery and performance

The Volvo XC40 offers a 78kWh battery that offers a range of 418km on the WLTP cycle. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is available in its ‘Twin’ version which is the higher spec variant and offers two electric motors. The XC40 Recharge offers a power of 408hp and a peak torque of 660Nm. The XC40 Recharge can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

The company offers 11kW wall-box charger with the car. The car gets a three-year warranty while the batteries get a warranty of 8 years. There is also an availability of 50kW fast charger as well as an 150kW DC fast charger. The 50kW fast charger can fully charge the battery in a time period of just 2.5 hours. On the other hand, the 150kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 33 minutes (according to Volvo). The Volvo XC40 can be booked by interested buyers at a price of Rs 50,000.

Design and exterior

The Volvo XC 40 Recharge is 15mm longer than the petrol variant while the ground clearance is 175mm. The low ground clearance is due to the presence of battery pack. The car gets big 19 inch alloy wheels while the boot space is 452 litres. Buyers will get an additional boot space of 31 litres under the bonnet of the car. The Volvo XC 40 Recharge gets a blanked out grille along with refreshed DRL and bumpers.

Features

When it comes to the features of the car, the XC40 gets built-in-class navigation with Google Maps along with Google Assistant. The Google Play on the XC40 Recharge lets you enjoy the apps and services. The Harman Kardon Premium Sound system offers a beautiful sound along with immersive musical experience inside the car. The other important features on the car include panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ADAS tech with autonomous driving etc.

Competitors

When it comes to competitors, the Volvo XC40 gets its competition from some of the luxury EVs like the BMW i4, Mini Cooper SE, Kia EV6 and many more.