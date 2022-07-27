New 2022 Kia Seltos Facelift with Level 2 ADAS launched

Kia has launched the new 2022 Kia Seltos facelift in the South Korean market at a starting price of 20.62 million Won (approx INR 12.57 lakh). The new Kia Seltos facelift has received many cosmetic updates that give it a fresh look. The highlight of the new Seltos is the addition of LEVEL 2 ADAS.

The 2022 Kia Seltos base variant has a starting price of 20.62 million KRW (Rs 12.57 lakh) and the top-end variant is priced at 26.85 million KRW (16.36 lakh).

New 2022 Kia Seltos Design

The updated changes include a new front fascia that now features updated headlights with angular signatures, LED daytime running lights that extend into the grille, and the ice cube foglamps, a new front grille and a faux skid plate. Kia has also tweaked the front bumper of the new Seltos. It has also received an updated alloy wheel design. Though the side look of the car remains quite similar to its current version but the rear of the car now features new tail lamps and a revised bumper design.

In all, all these changes have given a fresh stance to the Kia Seltos, but the SUV still maintains its sporty and aggressive road presence.

New 2022 Kia Seltos Features

The cabin of the SUV has also received some minor updates inside the cabin. The new Kia Seltos facelift now sports an all-black and caramel colour scheme inside the cabin. It is also available in a midnight green interior colour theme that is only available with the Gravity variant. The new set-up has a curved screen that’s also seen on the EV6 electric car. The SUV has got the same 10.25 inches display, it has received new switches for the HVAC controls. The gear lever has been replaced with a rotary dial.

The other features of the SUV include a panoramic sunroof, driver memory seat, built-in cam for live recording, head-up display, keyless entry and two Type-C USB charging ports.

Users can expect improved safety with new Seltos, as it has got ADAS features. Some of the most prominent LEVEL 2 ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and prevention, forward collision avoidance assist, etc. Apart from this, it carries all features of the current version that makes it one of the most feature-rich offerings in the segment.

Powertrain

The new Seltos is available with two engine options – a 1.6-litre turbo petrol motor that produces 198 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 265 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The other option is a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine that generates 149 PS and 180 Nm. It is mated to an IVT gearbox.

The new 2022 Kia Seltos facelift will likely make its way to the Indian market by in Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to offer similar powertrain options to the current one in the Indian market that is a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. It comes paired with a six-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic and a six-speed torque convertor automatic depending on engine selected.

If it makes its way around to the Indian market then the Kia Seltos the first Kia car in India with ADAS. The new Seltos will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc in the Indian market after its launch. Kia is also reportedly working on a CNG-powered versions of the Seltos, which may debut along with the facelift in India.

