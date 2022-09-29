Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder entire price list revealed, Check details here

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder had been launched in India on September 9 and the company announced the prices of 4 variants in India. Toyota has now announced the prices of the remaining 7 variants of the SUV in India. The booking for the SUV is currently underway at a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in E, S, G, and V variants and starts at Rs 10.48 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh.

The price details of all variants of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are mentioned below.

Variants Mild-hybrid MT Mild-hybrid AT Mild-hybrid MT AWD Strong-hybrid eCVT E Rs 10.48 lakh S Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 15.11 lakh G Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh V Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

Engine Specifications

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong hybrid is offered with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. A 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92hp. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 Nm. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The strong hybrid system is offered with a 177.6V lithium-ion battery.

On the other hand, the mild-hybrid gets a 1.5-litre K15C engine that is manufactured by Maruti Suzuki. Toyota has termed the K15C engine as the ‘Neo Drive’ and produces 103hp power and 137Nm of torque. For those who are unknown, the K15C engine is offered in new Brezza, XL6 as well as the Ertiga.

The smart hybrid or mild hybrid is offered in four types E, S, G and V. However, the AWD variant of the car is only available in top-spec V trim. The Strong-hybrid eCVT variant is available is S, G and V variants. The fuel efficiency offered by the Hyryder is claimed to be between 19.39 kmpl to 27.97 kmpl (depending on engine and transmission).

Key Features

In terms of comfort and convenience, the SUV offers remote keyless entry, rear parking sensor, gear shift indicator, day/ night rear view mirror, adjustable steering, dual tone dashboard + seats and much more.

Colours

The SUV is offered in monotone as well as dualtone option. The monotone variant is offered in Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black and Speedy Blue. On the other hand, the dualtone variant is offered in Café White X Midnight Black, Sportin Red X Midnight Black, Enticing Silver X Midnight Black and Speedy Blue X Midnight Black.

Safety

When it comes to safety of the SUV offers dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Child-proof rear door locks etc.

NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India.