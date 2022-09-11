Tata offers for September 2022: Get discount up to Rs 45,000 on Tata cars this month

Tata Motors has announced the discounts and offers on its cars for the month of September 2022. The offer is available on the Tigor, Tiago, Harrier, Safari and Nexon. All variants, save for thr CNG, get these benefits.

Let’s have a look at the model-wise discounts:

Tata Tiago Offer

The Tata Tiago is getting up to Rs 23,000 of discounts during this month. The offers include Cash Discount, Exchange Offer and Corporate Discount. The Tata Tiago price is varies between Rs 5.40 lakh and Rs 7.81 lakh.

Check the offer below:

Cash Discount: Rs 10,000

Exchange Offer: Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits: Up to Rs 23,000

All the offers are available on the top-spec XZ trim and above.

The Tiago XE, XT and XM trims are not getting any cash discounts.

Tata Tigor Offer

The Tata Tigor is being offered with up to Rs 23,000 of discounts during the month of September. The offers include Cash Discount, Exchange Offer and Corporate Discount. It is priced in between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 5.89 lakh.

Check the offer below:

Cash Discount: Rs 10,000

Exchange Offer: Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits: Up to Rs 23,000

The top-spec XZ and above trims of Tigor are getting these discounts.

Lower-spec XE and XM do not get any cash discounts.

Tata Nexon Offer

The Tata Nexon is available with up to Rs 20,000 of discounts during the month of September. The benefits offered include Exchange Offer and Corporate Discount. The price of Tata Nexon ranges from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh.

Check the offer below:

Exchange Offer: Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount: Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits: Up to Rs 20,000

These offers are on all diesel variants of the Nexon.

Tata Harrier Offer

The Tata Harrier is getting up to Rs 45,000 of discounts including Exchange Offer and Corporate Discount during the month of September. The Tata Harrier has a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.19 lakh for the top-end variant.

Check the offer below:

Exchange Offer: Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount: Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits: Up to Rs 45,000

All variants of the Tata Harrier can are available with these offers.

There is no cash discount available.

Tata Safari Offer

The Tata Safari is getting up to Rs 45,000 of discounts including Exchange Offer and Corporate Discount during the month of September. The Tata Safari is priced between Rs 15.34 lakh to Rs 23.55 lakh.

Check the offer below:

Exchange Offer: Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount: Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits: Up to Rs 45,000

Safari gets the same discounts as the Harrier.

These discounts are applied on all variants.

Note: All the offers mentioned above may vary across States. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Tata dealership for more information.