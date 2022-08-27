Tata Motors introduces Jet Editions for its popular SUVs, Check details here

Tata Motors is well known among its buyers for introducing new editions of its car models. Tata Motors had introduced the Dark and Kaziranga Editions for its SUVs earlier. The carmaker has now introduced Jet Edition for SUVs like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The Jet Edition is expected to offer added comfort and convenience to the above-mentioned SUVs. However, the engine specifications of the SUVs remain the same.

The price of the Jet Edition is around Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the regular edition of the particular SUVs ( varies according to models).

Tata Nexon

The Jet Edition of the Tata Nexon ranges from Rs 12.13 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh. The SUV offers 1.5-litre diesel engine/ 1.2-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 6-speed manual or an AMT. The diesel engine churns out a power of 110hp while the petrol engine offers 120hp of power.

Price

Model Jet Edition Regular Edition Tata Nexon XZ+ (P) Petrol Rs 12.13 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh Tata Nexon XZA+ (P) Petrol Rs 12.78 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh Tata Nexon XZ+ (P) Diesel Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh Tata Nexon XZA+ (P) Diesel Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier Jet Edition is offered in two variants XZ+ and XZA+. The Jet Edition of the variants is priced Rs 20.90 lakh and Rs 22.20 lakh respectively. The regular XZ+ variant costs Rs 20.40 lakh while the regular XZA+ variant costs Rs 21.70 lakh. The Harrier gets 2-litre diesel engine that is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Safari

The Jet Edition of the Tata Safari ranges from Rs 21.45 lakh to Rs 22.65 lakh. The SUV is in a single 2 litre diesel engine and is paired with a 6-speed manual or an AMT. The diesel engine churns out a power of 170hp and 350Nm of torque.

Price

Model Jet Edition Regular Edition Tata Safari XZ+ 6 seater Rs 21.45 lakh Rs 21.15 lakh Tata Safari XZA+ 6 seater Rs 21.75 lakh Rs 21.45 lakh Tata Safari XZ+ 7 seater Rs 21.35 lakh Rs 21.05 lakh Tata Safari XZA+ 7 seater Rs 22.65 lakh Rs 22.35 lakh

NB: The prices of the variants mentioned in the article are ex-showroom India prices.