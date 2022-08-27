Tata Motors Jet Edition
Image Credit: Tata Motors

Tata Motors introduces Jet Editions for its popular SUVs, Check details here

By Pratyay 13 0

Tata Motors is well known among its buyers for introducing new editions of its car models. Tata Motors had introduced the Dark and Kaziranga Editions for its SUVs earlier. The carmaker has now introduced Jet Edition for SUVs like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The Jet Edition is expected to offer added comfort and convenience to the above-mentioned SUVs. However, the engine specifications of the SUVs remain the same.

The price of the Jet Edition is around Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the regular edition of the particular SUVs ( varies according to models).

Tata Nexon

The Jet Edition of the Tata Nexon ranges from Rs 12.13 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh. The SUV offers 1.5-litre diesel engine/ 1.2-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 6-speed manual or an AMT. The diesel engine churns out a power of 110hp while the petrol engine offers 120hp of power.

Price

Model Jet Edition Regular Edition
Tata Nexon XZ+ (P) Petrol Rs 12.13 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh
Tata Nexon XZA+ (P) Petrol Rs 12.78 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh
Tata Nexon XZ+ (P) Diesel Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh
Tata Nexon XZA+ (P) Diesel Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh

 

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier Jet Edition is offered in two variants XZ+ and XZA+. The Jet Edition of the variants is priced Rs 20.90 lakh and Rs 22.20 lakh respectively. The regular XZ+ variant costs Rs 20.40 lakh while the regular XZA+ variant costs Rs 21.70 lakh. The Harrier gets 2-litre diesel engine that is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Safari

The Jet Edition of the Tata Safari ranges from Rs 21.45 lakh to Rs 22.65 lakh. The SUV is in a single 2 litre diesel engine and is paired with a 6-speed manual or an AMT. The diesel engine churns out a power of 170hp and 350Nm of torque.

Price

Model Jet Edition Regular Edition
Tata Safari XZ+ 6 seater Rs 21.45 lakh Rs 21.15 lakh
Tata Safari XZA+ 6 seater Rs 21.75 lakh Rs 21.45 lakh
Tata Safari XZ+ 7 seater Rs 21.35 lakh Rs 21.05 lakh
Tata Safari XZA+ 7 seater Rs 22.65 lakh Rs 22.35 lakh

 

NB: The prices of the variants mentioned in the article are ex-showroom India prices.

You might also like
Automobile

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 along with Himalayan 450 spotted together while…

Automobile

5-Door Mahindra Thar & Maruti Jimny to launch in 2023

Automobile

BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.21 crore, Know the…

Automobile

Bajaj CT125X gets launched in India at just Rs 71,354, Offers great features at a…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.