Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV spied in India, To rival Mahindra Thar

Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki have announced to launch the 5-door version of the Thar and the Jimny in the Indian market in 2023. As per reports, both the 5-door version of the Jimny and Thar is expected to make their debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in 5-door format in India and will be available for sale in international markets as well. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door SUV has been spied while testing in the Indian roads recently.

Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV Spied In India

The new Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV was spied testing with heavy camouflage. It was seen with the outline of 4 side doors and rear passenger door. The new 5-door Maruti Jimny sported a boxy profile, which is similar to that of the current 3-door model.

The 5-door variant of the Jimny is expected to sport a similar design as the current model. The ongoing Jimny model comes with features like round headlamps with independent indicators, clamshell bonnet, front grille with vertical openings and rear combination lamps.

The new 5-door Jimny is expected to feature a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the cabin. The Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny may borrow some features from the new Brezza and upcoming Maruti compact SUV, which will make it a complete family car and not limited to just off-roading purposes.

Maruti 5-door Jimny specs

The 5-door Jimny will be longer and bigger than the current 3-door model. Reportedly, the 5-door Jimny will be around 3,850 mm long, which is 300 mm longer than the 3-door variant. The wheelbase of the upcoming SUV will be 2,550 mm, which again is 300 mm more than the current model. Width and height of 5-door Jimny will be around 1,645 mm and 1,730 mm, respectively. As per reports, 5-door Jimny will weigh around 1,190 kg, which is approximately 100 kg more than 3-door version. However, it will be shorter than new Brezza that measures 3,995 mm.

The 5-door Jimny will likely have a 1.5-litre motor (K15C) which was also seen in cars like like Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. So it wont get any tax benefits even though it will be a sub-4-meter SUV. As per rules, sub-4-meter cars with engine capacity of more than 1.2 litre attract a higher tax rate.

The K15C Dual Jet motor produces 103 hp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. It has a mild-hybrid setup and is mated to either 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti Jimny 5-door will be sold via Nexa outlets. It will rival the likes of upcoming Mahindra Thar 5 door and Force Gurkha 5 door.

