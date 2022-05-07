Mahindra to globally launch the Next-gen Scorpio, Teaser released ahead of debut

Mahindra has finally released a new teaser of the next-gen Scorpio on its official YouTube channel with the caption ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’. The upcoming next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is currently codenamed Z101. The automobile maker is expected to launch the new gen Scorpio SUV in India in the coming months.

The Indian manufacturer has been testing the next-gen Scorpio for over a year and many test mules were spotted multiple times in different locations.

The new SUV has been designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai, and engineered at the state-of-the-art facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

Updated design and features

Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio (Z101) will be a premium ladder frame-based offering and is expected to have a updated design and feature. The new SUV will also feature the new-gen engines that was introduced with the Mahindra XUV700.

The teaser video shows the Mahindra research valley and the employees discussing sbout creating something big, bold, and new. Then it reveals the Big Daddy of SUVs from Mahindra coming soon. It was teased with dual-chamber full LED headlapms with sequential turn indicators, C-shaped LED DRLs, and the LED fog lamps.

Apart from this, the teaser does not show any other information about the SUV’s specs, feature and launch date. However, the company is expected to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will launch in June to celebrate the nameplate’s 20th anniversary.

The spy shots of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio revealed that the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have butch styling, an upright nose and a new front grille. The new Scorpio will also sport the brand’s new logo which makes it the second Mahindra SUV to have. The new logo made its debut on the Mahindra XUV700. The upcoming SUV will include a revised LED head and tail lamps and LED DRLs.

The updated Scorpio will likely be coming in 6 and 7 seater layouts with multiple seating options. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio was spied with a 360 degree camera, rear disc brakes, turn indicators, cruise control and connected car technology along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Alexa support.

It may have multiple airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system and high speed alert as safety features. It will also get speed sensing door lock, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD.

Powertrain (Expected)

The new Scorpio is likely to come with a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, and Mahindra is expected to offer manual and automatic gearboxes on both engines, with four-wheel drive likely to be reserved for the top-spec variants.

It will likely be sold alongside the current Scorpio which was recently updated. It will rival against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.



