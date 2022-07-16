Mahindra offers massive discounts of up to Rs 1.79 Lakh on Scorpio and other cars this month

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.79 lakh on its its including Scorpio, Bolero, KUV100 NXT, XUV300, Marazzo, and Alturas G4, in the month of July. The discount offers include cash, exchange, and corporate benefits. However, the newer and popular models like the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700 do not get any offers.

Note that the cash discount varies as per the variant you choose.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is offering the popular Scorpio SUV with a massive discount of up to Rs 1.79 lakh. The mid-spec S5 and top-spec S11 variants get a cash discount of Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, respectively.

The outgoing Scorpio is going to be replaced by the Classic soon, so if you want to get it then buy it before Mahindra discontinues the current SUV. The updated Scorpio ‘Classic’ will get a brand new 132PS 2.2-litre diesel.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

The entry-level Mahindra KUV100 NXT is also being offered with various discounts. You can save up to Rs 61,055. It includes a heavy cash discount of up to Rs 38,055 with the top-spec K8 variant.

Mahindra XUV300

You can save up to Rs 62,000 by buying the Mahindra XUV300 this month. It is getting a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000 with the top-spec W8 (O) trim. On the other hand, the base-spec W4 variant gets no cash offer.

Mahindra Bolero

All variants of the Mahindra Bolero is available with a uniform discount of up to Rs 20,500. The discount does not include any cash offer, but you have additional benefits, which can include accessories or different coupons. The Bolero continues to be one of Mahindra’s highest selling models. It’s powered by a 75hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo’s is being offered with a a cash discount of Rs 20,000 with the base-spec M2 variant, while the M4 and M6 variants are getting a lesser Rs 15,000 off. You can save up to Rs 40,200 by buying this car in this month. The Marazzo is the only diesel-MPV under Rs 20 lakh in India now.

Mahindra Alturas G4

This flagship Mahindra car is being offered with up to Rs 81,500 discounts. However, the Alturas G4 is not getting any cash discount.

