Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 launched in India, Offers payload capacity of 1300kg

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra has recently launched its latest pickup truck- Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 in the Indian market. The pickup truck has a starting price of Rs 7.68 lakh and offers a payload capacity of 1300kg. Mahindra offers some important features including the height-adjustable driver seat and Mahindra iMAXX telematics solution for the convenience of the riders.

When it comes to the engine of the pick-up truck, it is powered by a 2.5-litre m2Di diesel engine. The diesel engine offers a maximum power of 64 Bhp and a peak torque of 195 Nm. The claimed mileage of the Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is 17.2 km/l.

The wheels of the pick-up truck are 15-inches and are said to offer a better loading stance. The turning radius of the pick-up truck is 5.5 meters. The cargo-bed of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is 1700mm wide (which is the widest in the segment) that offers a load carrying capacity of up to 1300kg.

The Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is offered in three variants- City 3000, City 3000 LX, and City 3000 VXI. The cabin of the pickup truck gets a touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, and much more. The top variant of the pickup truck offers a height-adjustable driver seat.

When it comes to warranty, the Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up gets a warranty of 1,00,000 km/ 3 years. The service interval of the pickup truck is 20,000 km. On the other hand, the free preventive maintenance service is offered for an optional 3 years/ 90,000 km.