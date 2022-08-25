Hyundai Venue N Line unveiled ahead of launch, Bookings open

Hyundai has unveiled the first look of the Venue N Line SUV ahead of its expected September 6 launch. The subcompact SUV is based on similar lines as i20 N Line launched last year.

The bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line SUV has already started across Hyundai India dealerships and online. You can book a Hyundai Venue N Line at a payment of Rs 21,000.

Hyundai has shared some First official photos of Venue N Line. The SUV will be offered in two variants of Venue N Line- N6 and N8.

Here is what we know about the Venue N Line SUV so far.

Hyundai Venue N Line- Exterior Highlights

The Venue N Line has received some cosmetic updates that make it stand out in comparison to the standard model. The sportier iteration of the sub-4 metre SUV will feature red accents on the lower part of the front and rear bumper. The car also sports the N Line badging in the front fender and tailgate. Hyundai has fitted the rear of the vehicle with a dual-tip exhaust that should offer a throatier note. The red inserts on roof rails and brake callipers amplify the SUV’s sporty appeal.

It has also got new alloy wheel designs that will help buyers to distinguish between the N Line and the standard model.

Apart from these, all the other exterior design is similar to that of the recently launched 2022 Venue facelift.

Interior Highlights & Features

The Venue N Line will have a mostly similar design and layout inside the cabin as the standard model. The SUV carries an all-black theme inside the cabin with N Line-specific upholstery whereas the regular variants of Venue feature a dual-tone theme. We will see red accents on the gear knob, centre console and dashboard that gives it a sportier look. The seats and door trims are adorned with red stitching that further amplifies the sportiness of the cabin.

The Venue N Line features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink connected car tech, electric sunroof, a Bose audio system and many more.

Hyundai is expected to offer other amenities in Venue N Line including metal pedals, paddle shifters and puddle lamps with welcome function along with red ambient lighting. The safety features of the SUV include six airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, hill assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system.