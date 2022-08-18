Honda Activa Premium Edition Scooter launched in India, Check specs and features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched Premium Edition of its top selling scooter Activa. The Honda Activa Premium Edition is offered with few upgrades over the Activa 6G.

The cosmetic upgrades on the Honda Activa Premium Edition include gold accents at different parts of the scooter. The different parts of the scooter include front apron, gold badges and gold wheels. The seat as well as plastics of the scooter get brown colour. On the other hand, the rear grab handle of the scooter is of body colour. The convenient feature on the scooter includes start/stop switch, external fuel filler cap, USB charger just like the standard model.

When it comes to engine, the Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition is powered by a 109.51cc engine. The engine offers 7.68bhp of power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. The engine of the Activa 6G Premium is mated with a CVT gearbox.

In terms of suspension, the Activa 6G offers telescopic front suspension at the front. On the rear, the scooter gets adjustable shock absorber. The braking of the scooter is taken care by drum brakes supported by Combi Brake System (CBS).

The Honda Activa Premium Edition costs Rs 75,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

