Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 in India, Check Price, Specs here

Hero MotoCorp has launched 2.0 edition of Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition in India. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and offers few upgrades over its predecessor. However, the changes on the Stealth edition are merely cosmetic and there are no mechanical changes offered on the motorcycle as compared to the Xtreme 160R.

What’s new?

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 offers Hero Connect tech that offers smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. This can be used to track the location of the motorcycle at any given point of time.

The other important change on the motorcycle is black paint scheme with red accents. The red accent is present on the rear grab rails, engine head, monoshock, fork bottoms and few other places.

Key Specifications

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 is powered by the same 163cc engine that powers Xtreme 160R. The 163cc single-cylinder engine that gets an air-oil cooling and offers peak power of 15.2hp and maximum torque of 14Nm. In terms of suspension, the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition gets a 37mm telescopic fork and adjustable seven-step preload adjustable monoshock.

In terms of brakes, the motorcycle offers 276mm petal disc at the front, while the rear is taken care by 220m disc. ABS is offered only in the form of single-channel ABS only. The motorcycle gets a 12-litre tank along with 100/80-17 tyre at front and 130/70-R17 tyre at the rear.

Competitors

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 gets competitors in the form of Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-FI and Suzuki Gixxer.

NB: The price of the motorcycle is ex-showroom, Delhi price.