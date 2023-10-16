Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Plan on Vi that you can use to watch Cricket World Cup

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar platform and if you are a cricket fan you might be hooked to it on your smartphone. If you have a Vi prepaid connection there is a very affordable Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Users have to pay less than Rs 200 in order get the plan. This plan offers 3 months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plan.

Vi Disney+ Hotstar Rs 149 Plan is a standalone plan and it offers three months subscription at just Rs 149. However, users should keep in mind that there is no free data offered in the plan.

If you are someone who wants some data in the plan, you can opt for a Rs 151 data voucher. The Rs 151 plan offers 3 months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Mobile Plan along with 8GB data. The validity of the plan is for 30 days.

Both the above mentioned plans need to be applied to a base plan. If a user tries to recharge his number without a base plan the offer will be invalid.

Also Read: Realme GT 5 Pro Expected To Offer A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Along With 2K Display