The delivery for much-awaited Suzuki Hayabusa superbike has begun across India. Suzuki has initiated the process of dispatching the motorcycles to the dealers across the country, which in turn will be delivered to the customers.

It is quite interesting to note that, the first batch of the Suzuki Hayabusa have been already sold in India.

The 3rd generation of Hayabusa was launched in India on April 26, 2021 at the price tag of Rs 16.40 lakh.

Some interesting features about the Superbike are mentioned below:

Engine

The new Hayabusa packs the same 1340cc four-cylinder engine as its predecessor but the internal parts have been changed. The changes include new lighter pistons, new connecting rods and reworked fuel injectors. The power of the vehicle has been dropped from 197hp to 190hp while the peak torque remains at 150Nm.

Chassis

The bike retains the twin-spar aluminium frame from the old bike. The bike has 1480mm wheelbase which is similar to the old model. However, Suzuki has reduced the kerb weight, seat height and ground clearance of the bike. The new Hayabusa has a weight of 264kg, seat height of 800mm and ground clearance of 120mm.

Design

According to the videos released by Suzuki, the design of the vehicle remains iconic to its previous version. However, strong creases over the bike provide it a modern look.

Electronics

The electronics installed in the new version of the bike gets a huge boost over its previous generations. The new model gets new LED headlamp, new TFT display along with six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). The new model also gets ten levels of traction control, ten levels of anti-wheelie control, and three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control.

Note: Bike lovers in India who are interested to purchase the bike are advised to check updates on the Suzuki official website and contact dealers in their respective city/ town.