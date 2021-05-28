Citroen C3 Compact SUV To Be Launched In India Soon, Check Price And Features Here

In the ever growing SUV market in India, Citroen has announced to launch another SUV in India. However, unlike its previously launched SUV C5 Aircross this vehicle is supposed to be a compact SUV and will be a sub-four meter in length.

It is assumed that the SUV will be named Citreon C3. The spy images of the Citroen C3 reveal that the vehicle will be loaded with features like electric sunroof, 12.3 inch digital display, 8 inch touchscreen, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

In terms of specifications, it is expected that C3 will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The engine will churn out 130bhp of power. It is highly unlikely that the car will get a diesel variant. The compact SUV will be offered in 5 speed manual as well as an automatic transmission variant.

The expected price of the SUV is estimated to be between Rs 6-10 Lakh.

The Citreon C3 is expected to give tough competition to Kia Sonnet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue etc.

Even though the company has not announced the dates for the launch of the vehicle, it is expected that it will be available for users by the last months of 2021.