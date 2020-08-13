Gold prices today
Image Credit: IANS

24 Carat And 22 Carat Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold prices in India continues to witness a declining trend. The price of the yellow metal in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar has also seen a fall and has spread happiness among customers.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 54,690 and Rs 50,140 respectively, today.

Earlier on Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs Rs 58,040 and Rs 53,150 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 65,010 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 52,410 Rs 51,410
New Delhi Rs 54,510 Rs 50,260
Chennai Rs 54,690 Rs 50,140
Kolkata Rs 53,460 Rs 50,760

 

