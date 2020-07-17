Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices have managed to remain constant, amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. This has brought a much-needed respite to the consumers who were already hassled with rising prices of necessary commodities in the country.

The petrol prices recorded on Friday in Bhubaneswar was Rs 81.01 per litre. Diesel prices were recorded as Rs 79.45 per litre.

As on Thursday, Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.01 per litre for Petrol. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as Rs 79.28 per litre.

While the petrol prices have remained stable while the diesel prices have managed to rise by 17 paise per litre.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: