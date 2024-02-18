Yamaha recalls over 3 Lakh Fascino 125 & Ray ZR in India

Yamaha Motors has made a voluntary recall announcement for around 3,00,000 units of its Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters. The recall will be in immediate effect for the mentioned scooter models of the company that are manufactured between January 1, 2022, and January 4, 2024.

The company has recalled around 3 lakh scooters of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid models to fix an issue with the brake lever function. The company will provide the replacement part free of charge.

The owners of the mentioned Yamaha scooters will need to log into the Service section of the India Yamaha Motor website, navigate to the ‘SC 125 Voluntary Recall’ and enter their Chassis Number details to fix the issue at no extra charges. They can also visit the nearest service centre of Yamaha or contact India Yamaha Motor at the toll-free number – 1800-420-1600 – for more details.

You can confirm with them if you are facing the same issue or need to change the scooter’s part.

This is one of the largest recalls by India Yamaha Motor as of yet. Before this, the company recalled 56,082 Cygnus Ray scooters in July 2013, 138 R1 motorcycles in March 2014, and 7,757 FZ150 bikes in December 2019.

The company has recalled a total of 63,977 units after the SIAM’s Code of Voluntary Recall came into effect in July 2012. In total, Yamaha India has recalled a total of 3,63,977 units.

Yamaha has made the second-largest two-wheeler recall in India following Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India that recalled over 6,15,666 units (comprising the Activa 5G/6G/125, CB Shine, CB 300R, H’ness CB350, X-Blade and Hornet) in May 2021.

How to check if your scooter is included in the recall list on Yamaha website?

• Visit the official website.

• Scroll down to ‘Scooter 125 Voluntary Recall’ option under the SERVICE tab.

• Enter your scooter’s chassis number.

• If your scooter is affected by the issue then The Yamaha website will inform you.