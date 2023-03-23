Volkswagen launches 2023 edition of Taigun and Virtus in India, gets engine updates

Volkswagen has launched the 2023 edition of Taigun and Virtus in India. Both the models are complaint to BS6 Phase 2 norms and run on E20 fuel. The 2023 edition of both the models get a price hike too. New prices of the cars will be applicable from April 1, 2023.

What’s new

The 2023 Volkswagen Taigun gets automatic headlights with follow me home feature for TSI Highline and TSI GT trims. Earlier the feature was limited to higher-spec 1.0 TSI Topline as well as 1.5 TSI GT Plus trims.

On the other hand, the 2023 Volkswagen Virtus gets rear fog lamps as standard across all models.

Engine

Both the cars are offered with same engine configurations- 1.0 litre TSI engine and 1.5-litre TSI engine. The Volkswagen Virtus/ Taigun is powered by a powerful 1.0-litre TSI engine in 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission options. The engine offers 115hp of power and 178 Nm of torque. The other engine that is offered on the sedan is a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The engine generates a peak power of 150hp while the maximum power is 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre engine gets a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Price Hike

It is expected that Taigun and Virtus will get 2 percent hike in their current prices. As of now, the Volkswagen Taigun costs between Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 18.96 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.