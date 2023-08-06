TVS Jupiter ZX drum with Bluetooth connectivity launched in India

TVS has launched a new Jupiter ZX scooter with a drum brake in India. The new ZX variant of the Jupitor comes with SmartXonnect Bluetooth techonology. The Jupiter ZX drum variant is priced at Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two colour options- Olive gold, Starlight blue.

Apart from the ZX Drum variant the Jupiter range has seven variants, with prices ranging between Rs 73,240- Rs 89,648.

The TVS Jupiter rival the popular Honda Activa in the Indian market.

TVS Jupiter ZX drum: what’s new?

The new variant features TVS’ Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect technology that allows riders to experience a host of connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist and notification alerts. The scooter also comes with a built-in USB charger. Along with the drum brakes, TVS also launched two new colours for the ZX, which include Starlight Blue and an exclusive new option called Olive Gold.

Mechanically, this scooter stays the same and is powered by an air-cooled, 109.7cc, single-cylinder mill making 7.8hp and 8.8Nm. Nestling this engine is a simple underbone frame, suspended by a telescopic fork and monoshock setup. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes at both ends.