Triumph Roadster 250, Scrambler 250 in the works, listed on official website

Bajaj-Triumph is reportedly working on a new 250cc range of bikes. The rumoured bike could be called the Triumph Roadster 250, and Scrambler 250. Moreover, the two bikes has been listed in the model selection menu in Triumph’s official contact form. Both models are likely to be positioned below the recently launched Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

Triumph Roadster 250 & Scrambler 250

The Triumph’s official website has listed the Roadster 250 & Scrambler 250. These two bikes have been listed alongside the Roadster 400 and Scrambler 400, which is assumed to be the latest launched Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The production version of the Roadster 250 is expected to be called the Speed 250.

The 250cc twins by Triumph are expected to be priced cheaper than the recently launched 400s range, which has a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It will also rely on the current Speed and Scrambler models for the styling and design.

The Roadster 250 and Scrambler 250 could be offered with a 250cc single-cylinder engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It will likely feature dual overhead cams and ride-by-wire along with a slipper clutch.

Triumph partnered with Bajaj for the launch of the company’s smallest and the cheapest 400cc bikes. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are both powered by a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.