Toyota might introduce more affordable version of the Fortuner and Hilux soon

Toyota has recently revealed the IMV 0 Concept ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show and we are quite sure that the platform will be used for the affordable version of the Toyota Fortuner as well as the Hilux. The ‘IMV 0’ stands for Innovation Multipurpose Vehicle Zero and it is the pick-up style concept has its origin in Toyota’s IMV project.

The IMV 0 Concept offers a flexible architecture which can be used in variety of body types including a SUV. The architecture can be used in other vehicles like the ambulance, off-road pick up, Adventure RV and many more. The pick-up concept measures 5300mm long, 1785mm wide and 1740mm in height. The wheelbase of the pick-up concept is 3085mm and the seating capacity is 2 passengers. The IMV 0 platform can be paired with multiple powertrains which include petrol and diesel, plug-in and strong hybrid, fully electric motor etc.

As the IMV 0 modular platform is a simple and cost-effective version of current IMV platform, we can expected an affordable Fortuner and Hilux. Toyota is expecting that the IMV 0 platform is quite suitable for the ASEAN region and has the potential to be a value for money product. The current generation of the Fortuner as well as Hilux is quite costly for the Indian market. The introduction of the new generation of platform means, the SUVs can be quite value for money.

If the IMV 0 platform is introduced we might get a 2.4-litre diesel engine just like the Innova Crysta and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine like the Innova Hycross. It is quite obvious that the above mentioned engines will have advantage as compared to the 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit. For those who are unknown, the 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine is used in current generation Fortuner and Hilux.