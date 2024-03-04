Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition launched in India; Check the specs here

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition for the Nexon as well as Nexon EV. The prices of the SUV variants are Rs 11.45 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh respectively. Both Nexon and Nexon EV get some cosmetic upgrade over the regular versions. Apart from the Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata Motors have offered the Dark Edition for the Harrier as well as Safari.

We have mentioned the details offered in the Tata Nexon Dark below.

Tata Nexon Dark

The Nexon Dark edition is based on the mid-spec Creative trims and the top-spec Fearless variants. The variant is Rs 35,000 more as compared to the model on which it is based on. The SUV gets a blacked-out front grille, roof rails, ORVMs as well as alloy wheels. There is Dark lettering on the headrests too. The top spec of the Nexon Dark gets wireless charging, hidden touch panel for automatic climate control and much more.

There is a 1.2L turbo petrol engine along with 1.5L turbo diesel unit available on the Nexon Dark edition. The 1.2L turbo petrol engine offers 120 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L turbo diesel unit offers 115 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon EV Dark

When it comes to the Nexon EV Dark it is based on the top-spec Empowered +LR trim. The cosmetic changes on the Nexon Dark are available in the Tata Nexon EV Dark too.

The LR gets a 40.5kWh battery with a range of 465km. The battery continues with IP67 protection levels.

The version gets a 7.2kW AC charger as a standard. The LR battery takes 6 hours to be fully charged. Meanwhile, a DC fast charger can reduce the charging time to just 56 mins for the Dark EV version. The Nexon EV now even gets V2V (vehicle to vehicle) and V2L (vehicle to load) charging capabilities, which means you can charger other electrical appliances or even another EV.