Tata Nexon facelift will be available in more than 10 trims, Check expected specs

The facelift version of the Tata Nexon will be launching in India very soon and it will be offered in more than 10 trims, reported Autocar India. The facelift Nexon will offer multiple features in the SUV over its old variant. The special edition of the SUV will be offered at a letter stage while the regular variants are expected to be launched in September 2023.

According to sources of Autocar India, the Nexon facelift will be offered with names like the Punch (i.e. Pure and Creative). There will be any versions like XE, XM, XM+, XZ+ as well as XZ+ Lux. Speaking about special editions the Nexon currently offers Dark, Kaziranga, Jet and Red Dark variants. We are yet to be sure whether, Tata Motors will introduce all the special editions in the facelifted Nexon or not.

In terms of engine, the Tata Nexon is offered with new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 122 bhp of power and 225 Nm of torque. It will be offered with manual or DCT. There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel engine that will offer 113 bhp power and 260 Nm torque (with manual/ AMT).

When it comes to interior of the SUV, it will get a 2-spoke multi-function steering wheel that will have an illuminated Tata logo at the center. There will also be an introduction of all-new center console HVAC panel that will have haptic switches. There will also be larger infotainment system and that means that it will offer seamless and tech-savvy driving experience.

When it comes to the safety of the SUV, we will get six airbags as standard across all variants. It will also get LED headlamps along with LED DRLs. In terms of sunroof, the Nexon will be offered with sunroof in lower trims too. The SUV will also get front parking sensors along with 360-degree camera with HD display. In terms of price, we expect a hike in the prices of facelift Nexon. Currently, the SUV costs between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).