Tata Nexon facelift spotted again, gets connected taillights along with design upgrades

The Tata Nexon facelift has been spotted on Indian roads and we can expect to see it in our nearest showrooms very soon. The facelift Nexon was spotted in a fully camouflaged mode and got some visible upgrades in terms of its exterior.

In the spy images (initially spotted by carversal) it is seen that the Tata Nexon SUV gets a V-shaped LED tail light design. There is a LED light bar that runs from one end to another . In the front too, there is a refreshed LED headlight and DRL design. When it comes to front design, the Nexon facelift will get design elements that will be inspired from Curvv concept. It is expected that it will get an upright grille and split headlamp setup. From the spy images we can locate the presence of projector headlamp on the front bumper.

When it comes to interior of the SUV, there will be a 2-spoke multi-function steering wheel that will have an illuminated Tata logo at the center. There will also be an introduction of all-new center console HVAC panel that will have haptic switches. There will also be larger infotainment system and that means that it will offer seamless and tech-savvy driving experience.

In terms of engine, the Tata Nexon will offer 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 122 bhp of power and 225 Nm of torque. It will be offered with manual or DCT. There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel engine that will offer 113 bhp power and 260 Nm torque (with manual/ AMT).

The design is expected to be continued with the Nexon EV that will launch few months after the ICE version launch. The battery and motor of the Prime or Max versions are expected to remain the same as earlier. The launch of the facelift Nexon is expected to be between Rs 8-15 lakh in India.