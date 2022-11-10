Tata Nexon EV owner shares ownership cost of 2 years, charging costs Rs 1 lakh for 85,000 kms

Tata Nexon EV is perhaps the most popular electric car currently offered by any Indian car manufacturer. The Nexon EV not only costs around Rs 15 lakh but also offers great value for money in a long run. Recently a Nexon EV owner from Kerala has shared his ownership cost of riding the Nexon EV for 85,000kms for a period of 2 years. It is important to mention that the total charging cost of the car is around Rs 1 lakh (this proves the efficiency of the EV).

According to the post shared by Manu M on the social media platform Facebook, he has owned the Nexon EV for 2 years 15 days and the ownership cost including service cost is just Rs 1.58/km. On the other hand, the charging cost per km is just Rs 1.2/km. This figure shows how reliable and value-for-money Tata Nexon EV is as compared to Tata Nexon ICE variants. The post shared by Manu shows why Nexon EV sales have skyrocketed in 2022.

The post shows that the total distance travelled by Nexon EV is 84995 km while the total cost of charging is Rs 1,01,687. The total energy usage including slow and fast charging is 10983.22 kWh. This means that the charging cost is Rs 1.2/km. The electricity cost per unit is Rs 9.26.

On the other hand, the total service cost is Rs 32375. This means that the ownership cost per km is Rs 1.58/km*.

*The total ownership cost is calculated by adding the total electricity cost with the total service cost. Meanwhile, ownership cost per day is calculated by dividing total ownership cost by the total kms travelled. The average usage per day of the owner is around 114.09 km/ day.

Manu M has also added another post which shows the service cost split-up for a period of 81,015 kms. The grand total till the above-mentioned kms is Rs 28,976. The owner has claimed that he has spent Rs 32,375 on maintenance to date for the Nexon EV.

Estimated fuel cost for Nexon ICE variants

We have taken into consideration the fuel costs of Nexon ICE variants if run for 85,000kms (same as the above mentioned scenario). The results are quite interesting. We have taken into consideration the best mileage offering variants of the car (both petrol and diesel).

Petrol

We are taking the 1.2 litre petrol manual engine variant of the Nexon into consideration as it return maximum mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Assuming petrol price to be Rs 97 per litre, the total cost for running 85,000kms is around Rs 4,71,142 (approx.). If we compare the petrol variant with the EV variant the former is around Rs 3.7 lakh costlier.

Diesel

We are taking the 1.5 litre petrol manual engine variant of the Nexon into consideration as it return maximum mileage of 22 kmpl. Assuming diesel price to be Rs 87 per litre, the total cost for running 85,000kms is around Rs 3, 36,136 (approx.). If we compare the petrol variant with the EV variant the former is around Rs 2.35 lakh costlier.

Verdict: Considering that a car owner does a daily commuting of around 100kms, the Nexon EV can be considered as a good option as against its ICE counterparts.