Tata Motors reveals Nexon facelift in India, Bookings open on September 4

Tata Motors has revealed the Nexon facelift in India and the booking of the car will open on September 4. The launch of the facelift Nexon and Nexon EV will be on September 14. The new features that will be present in the facelift Nexon will be 10.25-inch touchscreen, two spoke steering wheel and design from the Curvv and Harrier EV concept.

Design

The Tata Nexon facelift gets split-headlamp setup with sequential LED daytime running light (DRL). The DRLs are present on the top and the headlights are present on the bottom. The DRLs are connected by slim upper grille and a Tata logo is present in the centre. A thick plastic bar runs across the bottom and faux skid plates are present at the front and the rear.

At the rear, the Nexon facelift gets a full-width LED light bar with Tata Motors logo at the centre. The number plate is housed in the bumper and the ground clearamce is 208mm.

Interior

On the interior, the Nexon facelift gets 10.25-inch touchscreen as well as full-digital instrument cluster. Some features that are present in the top spec Nexon facelift include connected car tech, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, air purifier and much more. Safety features on the Nexon facelift include six airbags as standard, ABS, ESC, three-point seat belts etc.

The interior of the Nexon facelift offers close resemblance to Curvv concept and the steering wheel gets two-spokes. The dashboard is quite clean and it gets leather inserts along with carbonfibre-like finish.

The SUV will get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that is present on the Nexon. The engine generates 115PS power and 160Nm torque. It is paired with 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine offers 120PS power and 170 Nm torque. It is paired with either 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT or 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCT).

Trims

The Tata Nexon facelift will have new trim names- Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S). The name of the trims are quite similar to that of Punch.