Tata Motors launches a new Nexon Smart+ AMT variant; Priced at Rs 10 lakh

Tata Motors has added five new AMT variants to its Nexon lineup. The Tata Nexon SUV lineup has now got a Smart+ petrol-AMT version that starts from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Meanwhile, the diesel-AMT versions are now priced from Rs 11.80 lakh for the Pure trim.

Tata Nexon AMT feature highlights

The base Nexon Smart+ is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It features LED Daytime Running Lamps, four speakers, electrically adjustable wing mirrors. It has also got drive modes and 6 airbags, ESC and ISOFIX child seat mounts as safety features.

Meanwhile, the Pure trim comes with full-LED headlamps and tail-lamps, a 4-inch digital instrument cluster and voice command, touch-based HVAC controls, roof rails, rear AC vents, wheel covers, and a knitted roof liner.

The sunroof is available only in the Pure S version, which also features auto headlamps and wipers, and an electrochromic rear view mirror.

Tata Nexon AMT powertrain details

The Tata Nexon is powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former develops a power of 120hp, and 170Nm of torque while the later produces 115hp and 260Nm. The petrol motor comes paired with a 6-speed AMT, a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters), depending on the variant. The diesel, on the other hand, is offered only with 6-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

Tata Nexon AMT rivals

The Tata Nexon takes on other compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.